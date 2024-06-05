Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Trading Down 2.8%

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 240,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,521,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAAC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

