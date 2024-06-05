Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $211,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $211,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $343,400.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.62. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $116.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.03%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

