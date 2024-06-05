loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) shot up 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.07. 396,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 443,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on loanDepot

loanDepot Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.44.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.65 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell bought 36,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $64,851.03. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,588.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,480 shares of company stock valued at $882,590 in the last 90 days. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.