LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Announces $0.27 Monthly Dividend

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

LuxUrban Hotels stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 13,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. LuxUrban Hotels has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

