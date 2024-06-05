LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Announces $0.27 Monthly Dividend

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance
LuxUrban Hotels stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 13,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. LuxUrban Hotels has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $25.25.
About LuxUrban Hotels
