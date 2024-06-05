Macy’s (NYSE:M) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

NYSE M opened at $18.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 608.33 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $270,544.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,581.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,581.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $62,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,432 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,986 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

