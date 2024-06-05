Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. 596,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,016. Magnite has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,279 shares of company stock worth $1,004,618. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 80.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after buying an additional 1,785,978 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,367 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,759,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

