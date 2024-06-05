Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.
Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance
TSE:MFI opened at C$22.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.37. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$21.52 and a twelve month high of C$31.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.62, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.74.
Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.7709368 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.
