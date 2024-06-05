Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

TSE:MFI opened at C$22.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.37. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$21.52 and a twelve month high of C$31.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.62, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.74.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.7709368 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MFI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut Maple Leaf Foods from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$29.00 price objective on Maple Leaf Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on MFI

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.