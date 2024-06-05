Marlowe plc Declares Dividend of GBX 155 (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 155 ($1.99) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 27.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marlowe Trading Up 0.4 %

MRL stock opened at GBX 586.40 ($7.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £567.99 million, a PE ratio of -3,913.33 and a beta of 0.42. Marlowe has a 12 month low of GBX 310 ($3.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 680 ($8.71). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 526.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 458.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marlowe news, insider Lord Ashcroft bought 3,422,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 548 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £18,756,993.32 ($24,032,022.19). 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Marlowe from GBX 720 ($9.22) to GBX 710 ($9.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

