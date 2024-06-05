Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Marriott International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,348. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.95 and its 200 day moving average is $235.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.03 and a 52 week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.