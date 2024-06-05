Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $43.98 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $43.98 million and approximately $426,371.39 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00001859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,851,471 coins and its circulating supply is 33,228,144 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,851,471 with 33,178,979 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.17125686 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $263,931.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

