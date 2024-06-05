Meter Governance Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $39.04 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001643 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $39.04 million and approximately $284,659.23 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,851,471 coins and its circulating supply is 33,178,979 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

