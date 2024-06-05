MFS Intermediate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 48,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,472. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

