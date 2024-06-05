MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:CXH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 31,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,296. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $7.74.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
