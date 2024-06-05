MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0205 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MFM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 90,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

