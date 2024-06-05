MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 3.9%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,713.95 and last traded at $1,702.20. 387,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,935,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,638.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,793.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,439.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,004.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.46 and a beta of 3.08.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total transaction of $2,857,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,625,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total value of $2,857,568.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,625,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,364 shares of company stock worth $78,474,756 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.