Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $9.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.56.

MCW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $131,492.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,383.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $131,492.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,325 shares in the company, valued at $627,383.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,423,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,285,000 after purchasing an additional 267,825 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,535,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,948,000 after buying an additional 1,706,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,114,000 after acquiring an additional 315,679 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,300,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88,830 shares in the last quarter.

MCW stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.67. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $239.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

