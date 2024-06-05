Mizuho Increases FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $41.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

NYSE FE opened at $40.21 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,928,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,009,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,996,000 after buying an additional 3,756,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,950,000 after buying an additional 407,350 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,517,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,423,000 after buying an additional 218,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,930,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,908,000 after acquiring an additional 82,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

