Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.07.

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.9 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

