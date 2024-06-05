MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Guggenheim

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.11.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $232.15 on Monday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $225.25 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total transaction of $1,364,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,156,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,602,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MongoDB by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

