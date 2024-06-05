Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,209 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of NetApp by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,038. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp Increases Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

