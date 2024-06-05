Morningstar Investment Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,715.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 175,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 165,528 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $942,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,744 shares of company stock worth $5,111,382 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.00. 662,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $180.15 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.82 and a 200 day moving average of $214.61.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

