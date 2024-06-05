Morningstar Investment Management LLC Invests $497,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK traded up $3.86 on Wednesday, reaching $345.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,425. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.98 and a 200-day moving average of $327.38. The company has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

