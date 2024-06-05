Morningstar Investment Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 280,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,380,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,704 shares during the period. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 135,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 629,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,746,000 after purchasing an additional 51,194 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.17. The stock had a trading volume of 60,435,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,470,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.58 billion, a PE ratio of 243.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.