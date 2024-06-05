Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Myers Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MYE stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.97. 233,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,041. The company has a market capitalization of $593.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

MYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Further Reading

