Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.92

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.92 and last traded at $110.85, with a volume of 251347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.19.

Natera Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $7,403,518.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,004 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $82,643.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $7,403,518.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,004 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,106 shares of company stock valued at $24,521,761. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

