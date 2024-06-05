National Grid plc (NGG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $2.49 on July 19th

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 2.4939 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19.

National Grid has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years. National Grid has a dividend payout ratio of 104.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Grid to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.8%.

National Grid Stock Up 3.0 %

National Grid stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. National Grid has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGG. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,050.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

