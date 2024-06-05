National Grid plc (NGG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $2.49 on July 19th

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 2.4939 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19.
National Grid has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years. National Grid has a dividend payout ratio of 104.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Grid to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.8%.
National Grid Stock Up 3.0 %
National Grid stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. National Grid has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on National Grid
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than National Grid
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Bath & Body Works’ Guidance Dims Positive First Quarter Start
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Faraday Future: When Meme Stock Hype Meets Reality
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.