Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.
About Natuzzi
