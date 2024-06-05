Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $25.00

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $24.05. Nayax shares last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 466 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on NYAX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Nayax in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.
Nayax Stock Down 3.8 %
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nayax by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the first quarter valued at about $9,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the first quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
