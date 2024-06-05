Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

NXR.UN stock opened at C$7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$494.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.46. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

