Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Down 2.2%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.16. 110,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,209,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Nomura Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura

Nomura Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nomura by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.