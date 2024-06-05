Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Down 2.2%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.16. 110,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,209,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter.
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
