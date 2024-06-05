Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 71,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 166,158 shares.The stock last traded at $210.42 and had previously closed at $207.59.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.03 and a 200-day moving average of $161.32.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.78 million. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. Nova’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Nova during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Nova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Nova in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Nova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

