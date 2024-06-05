Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NUW remained flat at $13.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,148. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

