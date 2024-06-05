Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. 546,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,233. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

In related news, VP David J. Lamb purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

