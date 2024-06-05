Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. 33,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,732. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

