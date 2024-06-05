Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:JCE)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JCE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. 14,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,751. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

