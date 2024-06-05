Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JFR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,001. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund news, VP Michael A. Perry bought 6,600 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $57,222.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,222. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

