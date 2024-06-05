Nuveen Global High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JGH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

