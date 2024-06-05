Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,052. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $10.33.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
