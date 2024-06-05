Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,052. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

