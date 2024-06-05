Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance
JMM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,882. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
