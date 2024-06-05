Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

JMM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,882. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

