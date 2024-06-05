Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NUV stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

