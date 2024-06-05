Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of NUV stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $8.93.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
