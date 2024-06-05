Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NAD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 142,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,343. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

