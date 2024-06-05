Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance

NIM stock remained flat at $8.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,592. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

