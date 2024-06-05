Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NPV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,373. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $11.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.