NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $1,180.00 to $1,275.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $1,199.50 and last traded at $1,195.52, with a volume of 17587795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,164.37.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.20.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,217 shares of company stock worth $63,288,978. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $922.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $737.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

