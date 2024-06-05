Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $778.06 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $778.06 million and $35.53 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.60 or 0.05320501 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00051387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00017268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.11395445 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $66,886,122.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars.

