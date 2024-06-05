Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 23% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $767.87 million and approximately $72.42 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.10918886 USD and is up 8.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $37,818,091.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

