Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $779.38 million and approximately $24.55 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,865.66 or 0.05437451 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00051291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00015696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.11395445 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $66,886,122.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

