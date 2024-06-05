OHB (ETR:OHB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €43.60 ($47.39) and last traded at €43.60 ($47.39). Approximately 123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.50 ($47.28).

OHB Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.97. The firm has a market cap of $834.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16.

About OHB

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. The Space Systems segment focuses on developing and executing space projects. This segment primarily develops and manufactures low-orbiting and geostationary small satellites for navigation, research, communications, and earth and weather observation and reconnaissance, including scientific payloads; undertakes projects for the assembly and outfitting of the International Space Station; and prepares studies and models for exploring solar system, such as the moon, asteroids, and Mars.

