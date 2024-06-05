Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 286.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,292 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.18% of Okta worth $26,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Okta by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.48.

Okta Stock Down 2.1 %

Okta stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.62. 1,694,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day moving average is $90.87. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

