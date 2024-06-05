Olivier Desmarais Sells 1,029 Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total transaction of C$42,065.52.

GWO traded down C$1.40 on Wednesday, reaching C$40.16. 2,980,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a current ratio of 37.37 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.74. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a twelve month low of C$37.06 and a twelve month high of C$45.18. The stock has a market cap of C$37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.58 billion. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.2812813 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWO. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.00.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

